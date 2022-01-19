VIRGINIA ANN OSBORNE, 72, of Matewan, W.Va., wife of Johnny Osborne, died Jan. 16 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at Belfry (Ky.) Freewill Baptist Church; graveside service at Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Jan. 19 and 20 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
