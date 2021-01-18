VIRGIL BRADY SLONE of Pinsonfork, Ky., passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, January 12, 2021, on his 83rd birthday, following a lingering illness. Virgil was born January 12, 1938, at Williamson, W.Va., the son of the late Virgil Brady and Bonnie Runyon Slone. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Slone. He was retired after 20 years of service in the United States Air Force, having been an electronic specialist in Iceland, Turkey, Germany and during the Vietnam War and a member of the National Guard. He was a graduate of Belfry High School where he played the tuba in the high school band. He was also a former television repairman and security guard. He like to squirrel hunt, feed and watch the birds, and he was always willing to help others. Survivors include his daughters, Debra May of Pinsonfork, Ky., and Tina (Kenneth) Ooten of Delbarton, W.Va.; grandchildren, Laura Slone of Cynthiana, Ky., William Blackburn and Jami Blackburn of Pinsonfork, Ky.; stepgrandson, Brandon Ooten of Delbarton, W.Va.; great-grandchildren, Elijah Tackett, Kaylee Tackett and Brayden Tackett of Pinsonfork, Ky., Payton Blackburn and Hailee Blackburn of Georgia; stepgreat-grandchild, Kennedy Ooten of Delbarton, W.Va.; one sister, Shirley Coley of Youngstown, Ohio; and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, January 14, 2021, at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services on Friday, January 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with Roger Williamson officiating. Burial in the Blackburn-Hays Cemetery, Pinsonfork, Ky., with his family and friends serving as pallbearers. Belfry Chapter #141 Disabled American Veterans will conduct military services. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry is serving the Slone family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.