VIOLA MAE STANLEY, 81, of Burnwell, Ky., mother of Jennifer Stump of Phelps, Ky., Clyde Stanley and Randy Stanley, both of Burnwell, died Sept. 2 in Pikeville Nursing and Rehab. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 5 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in McCoy Cemetery, Burnwell. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
