Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months..

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

VICKIE LYNN MONTGOMERY, 64, of Pikeville, Ky., died Aug. 6 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 13, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Muncy Cemetery, Pilgrim, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com