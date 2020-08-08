VICKIE LYNN MONTGOMERY, 64, of Pikeville, Ky., died Aug. 6 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 13, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Muncy Cemetery, Pilgrim, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
