VERNA KATHRYN FIELDS CHAPMAN, 69, of Chattaroy, W.Va., wife of James Chapman, died April 28 at home. She was a homemaker. Private family services 11 a.m. May 1 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Fields-Maynard Cemetery, Martin County, Ky.
