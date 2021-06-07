VERGIL LEE YOUNG, 84, of Hardy, Ky., husband of Adith Stollings Young, died June 5 in Pikeville Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner from Eastern Coal Company. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 9 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Burial follows in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 8 at the funeral home. www. rerogersfh.com
