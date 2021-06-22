TROY E. COLUMBIA, 80 of Delbarton, W.Va., widower of Emogene Columbia, died June 19 at home. He was owner of Columbo’s Pizza, Laundry Mat, Video Store, Carry Out and the Can Top. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 23 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Mahon Cemetery, Ragland, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
