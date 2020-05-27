Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

TOMMY GENE HATFIELD, 83, of Ransom, Ky., died May 25 at his residence. Funeral service 2 p.m. May 27 at Hatfield Cemetery. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.