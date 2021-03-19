TOMMY DEAN WILLIAMSON, 62, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Sidney, Ky., widower of Amber Dawn Williamson, died March 11 at home. He was a retired carpenter. Graveside service 1 p.m. March 20 at Williamson Family Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 19 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
