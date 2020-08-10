TOMMY DALE VARNEY, 55 of Hardy, Ky., passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at Hardy, Ky. Tommy was born June 3, 1965, in Williamson, W.Va., the son of Cuba Thacker Varney of Belfry, Ky., and the late James Monroe Varney. Tommy was a retired coal miner and he enjoyed motorcycles and traveling. Tommy was a family man who loved his family, especially his grandchildren, who were the light of his life. Including his mother, Tommy is survived by his wife, Joyce Varney of Hardy, Ky.; his son, Tommy Dale (LaCosta) Varney II of Hardy, Ky.; his grandchildren, LaCie Annelise Varney and Sawyer Mason Varney; his sisters, Theresa Dawn May of Matewan, W.Va., and Lisa Renee (Howard) Myers of Belfry, Ky.; his brothers, James "Boo" (Michelle) Varney of Maryville, Tenn., and Jason (Heather) Cyphers of Fort Worth, Texas. Tommy also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Memorial services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home with Andy Lovins officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Varney family. Online condolences may be made at www.rerogersfh.com.
