TINA MARIE JUSTICE, 54, of Hardy, Ky., wife of Rodney Justice, died Aug. 30 in Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. She had been an OR Tech at Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service at noon Sept. 3 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Justice Family Cemetery, Hardy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldsfc.com

