Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

TIMOTHY ADAM SMITH, 54, of Garner, Ky., husband of Betty Smith, died May 17 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 22, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Mountain Memory Gardens, Hindman. Visitation from 6 to 10 p.m. May 20 and 21 at the funeral home. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com