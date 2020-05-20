TIMOTHY ADAM SMITH, 54, of Garner, Ky., husband of Betty Smith, died May 17 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 22, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Mountain Memory Gardens, Hindman. Visitation from 6 to 10 p.m. May 20 and 21 at the funeral home. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
