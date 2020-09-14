It is with a broken heart of those mom left behind, yet so happy that her race is won and she’s resting in the arms of Jesus that we write the obituary of our precious mother. Proverbs 31:10 “Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies.” This verse is so true of our dear mommy. THURAJEAN SMITH THORNSBURY, age 86, of Canada, Ky., was born July 14, 1934, and departed this life peaceably at home on September 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving children and grandson Ben. Mom was the wife of the late Elder Berlin Thornsbury, to whom she was married for over 50 years, and was the oldest daughter of the late William Goble and Verna Bogar Smith. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by someone she thought of as a son and he knew her as a mother, Walter Dean Bogar. Also preceding in death were her daughter-in-law, Veronica Justice Thornsbury; granddaughters, Haley Thornsbury and Jeannie Lynn Thornsbury. Three brothers preceded her in death, William Chester, Glen and Thomas Clinton Smith. She was a faithful member of the Dix Fork Old Regular Baptist Church for over 40 years and attended regularly up until her sickness. Survivors include her children whom she loved dearly and the love was returned, Ivan Neil (Mary), James Gerald (Susie), Barbara Newsome (Jerome), Debbie Bogar, Lesa Justice (Mark), Ressia Thornsbury (with whom she made her home), Tammy Dotson (Adam) and Troy Thornsbury. Proverbs 31:28, “Her children arise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.” Left behind to cherish her memory are 13 grandchildren, many whom she helped raise, and 12 great-grandchildren. Additionally, she is survived by her only sister, Jaqueline Laborda, and youngest brother, Clifford Douglas Smith. Mom will be greatly missed and forever remembered. Our hearts are forever broken. John 5:24 “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life.” Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Dix Fork Old Regular Baptist Church, with ministers of the church officiating, at 11 a.m. Visitation and service at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Tuesday at 6 p.m. Special services at 7 p.m. with corresponding ministers of the Old Regular Baptist Church. Family members will serve as pallbearers. Burial will follow in the Thornsbury Family Cemetery at Dix Fork, Ky. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Thornsbury family. Online condolences may be made at www.rerogersfh.com.
Latest News
- Public health notice issued after potential exposure
- W.Va. Commissioner of Agriculture candidate: Bob Beach (D)
- WV’s August tax revenue stays in the black despite plunging severance taxes
- Pioneers nip Skyhawks, 12-6, in season opener
- Salango campaigns in Mingo, Logan and Boone counties
- Williamson Park Board begins improvements to Alexander Park
- Capito, Manchin Announce $700,000 for Opioid Addiction Relief in West Virginia
- WV says $766 million in broadband investment available in upcoming FCC auction
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- CECIL CARL VARNEY
- Williamson Park Board begins improvements to Alexander Park
- Police Roundup: Man facing felony charges after Sunset break-in
- Mingo among nine counties in WV barred from starting in-person classes
- KIMBERLY HALL LOVEJOY
- KIMBERLY RENEA STANLEY
- WILLIAM MIKE ADKINS
- Public health notice issued after potential exposure
- WV says $766 million in broadband investment available in upcoming FCC auction
- Belfry football sets fan guidelines at CAM Stadium
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.