THOMAS LEE VARNEY, 86, of McCarr, Ky., died Oct. 20 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was an educator. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 24 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Julius Scott Cemetery, Hardy, Ky. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 23 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com

