THOMAS A. DAMRON, born November 7, 1934, in Williamson, W.Va., passed away December 21, 2020, in Plano, Texas. Tom was a 1955 graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va., with a degree in Marketing. He served as a special agent in the U.S. Army Counter Intelligence Corps from 1957 until 1960, stationed in Little Rock, Ark., during the Little Rock integration crisis at Little Rock Central High School. He joined The Travelers Corporation, now MetLife, in 1960 in Little Rock. He served in Little Rock as Special Services Manager in New Orleans, and in the home office in Hartford, Conn., where he was a Officer of the Company managing Qualified Retirement Plans and Business Insurance Programs. In 1979, he returned to Dallas as a Regional Marketing Manager for seven states in the South Central Region. Tom retired from The Travelers in June 1990 to open his own financial planning company. He operated his own company until 2005, when he fully retired from active practice. Tom was a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU). He was an Adjunct Professor at Brookhaven College in Farmers Branch, Texas, from 1983 until 1993 where he taught Employee Benefit Planning in conjunction with the College for Financial Planning in Denver, Colorado. In 2004, Tom was inducted into the Williamson High School Hall of Fame honoring life achievement post-high school. He was a volunteer anchor of "Plano Wired" at Plano Television Network and had previously served as Vice Chair of the Garland Building and Fire Codes Board. He is survived by his son, Gregory T. Damron, CFP, ChFC, and wife Oreana of Littleton, Colorado, and grandson, Blake Gregory Damron. A conservative, fun-loving man full of good humor and a ready story, he will be greatly missed by his family and widespread association of long-time good friends and associates. There will be no graveside service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Research Center at UT Southwestern.