THELMA “TIMMIE” RITCHIE MAYNARD, 92, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born May 31, 1928, in Chattaroy, W.Va., a daughter of the late Alex and Elizabeth Davis Ritchie. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Clay Maynard; a sister, June Whitt; two brothers, Alvin Ritchie and George Ritchie; a grandson, Dustin Jude; special friend, Evelyn Giordano; and other dear family and friends. She was a teacher and later retired from Mingo County Board of Education; was director of the Williamson Community Center Daycare; and was a member of Madison Avenue Christian Church. Timmie treasured time with her family. She will be remembered for her loving and giving heart, her kindness, her cooking and her smile. She was a very special lady who had a way of making everyone feel welcomed and loved. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Survivors include four children, James Gregory (Judy) Maynard of Hurricane, Jerry Keith (Linda) Maynard of Williamson, W.Va., Karen Jean (Stan) Jude and Kimberly Jane Maynard, all of Huntington; three grandchildren, Holly Jude (Kent) Hess, Jeremy (Markayla) Maynard and Wesley Maynard; two great-grandchildren, Ridgely Maynard and Camden Maynard; three sisters, Cleo Bradford of St. Albans, W.Va., Fay Farley of Delbarton, W.Va., and Willa Nell Booten of Chattaroy, W.Va.; a sister-in-law, Nancy Ritchie of Keen Mountain, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Jamie Gump officiating. Burial will be in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.