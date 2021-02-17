Visitation for THELMA NEWSOME, 54, of Lenore, W.Va., daughter of Charles and Audrey Sheppard Newsome, was from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. Donations are suggested to the funeral home, chafinfh@frontier.com.
