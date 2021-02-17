Thank you for Reading.

THELMA McCOY, 80, of Burnwell, Ky., wife of Thomas Clawrin McCoy, died Feb. 15 at home. She retired from Kmart. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 18, Gospel Revelation Tabernacle Church, Burnwell; burial in Thompson-Moore Cemetery, Burnwell. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 17 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. 