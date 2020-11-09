TERRY LEE WEST JR., 38, of North Matewan, W.Va., son of Kathy Earnest Gooslin of North Matewan and Terry Lee West Sr. of Burnwell, Ky., died Nov. 6 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 12, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 11 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
