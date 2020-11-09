Essential reporting in volatile times.

TERRY LEE WEST JR., 38, of North Matewan, W.Va., son of Kathy Earnest Gooslin of North Matewan and Terry Lee West Sr. of Burnwell, Ky., died Nov. 6 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 12, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 11 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com