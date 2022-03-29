TEDDY LOU PATRICK, 93, of Delbarton, W.Va., mother of Tammy Hess and Roy Patrick Jr., died March 27 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service at 3 p.m. March 30 at the Regional Church of God, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in the Ferrell Cemetery, Elk Creek, W.Va. Visitation after 5 p.m. March 29 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.