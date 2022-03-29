Thank you for Reading.

TEDDY LOU PATRICK, 93, of Delbarton, W.Va., mother of Tammy Hess and Roy Patrick Jr., died March 27 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service at 3 p.m. March 30 at the Regional Church of God, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in the Ferrell Cemetery, Elk Creek, W.Va. Visitation after 5 p.m. March 29 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is directing arrangements. 

