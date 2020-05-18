Essential reporting in volatile times.

TEDDY CORDIAL, 86, of Banner, Ky., husband of Lorene Jarrell Cordial, died May 12 at home. Private family service May 15 at Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Conn Cemetery, Dana, Ky. 