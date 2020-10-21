TAMIKA NIDESSA JOPLIN, 47, of Red Jacket, W.Va., departed this life Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. Born November 1, 1972, in Williamson, W.Va., she was the daughter of Wanda Culumns Joplin of Red Jacket, W.Va., and the late James Irving “Butch” Joplin Sr. In addition to her daddy, she was also preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Willie and Pleasant Joplin Sr.; her maternal grandparents, Odessa and Drue E. Culumns Sr.; and her best friend, Lora “Fuzz” Blankenship. Tamika was a graduate of Matewan High School and WV State University where she received a degree in Criminal Justice. Following graduation, she worked as a corrections officer at the Southwestern Regional Jail. She also worked in daycare and as a DJ. Survivors in addition to her mother include her brothers, Kelvin Spotts and James I. Joplin Jr.; her sisters, Tara Wilder and Deidre (Darren) Jackson; her nieces and nephews, Jazzmonique and Helena Spotts, Derrick Little, Cherokee Dickerson, Tyshira Joplin, Tiara Wilder, Madison Sergent, Aashana Joplin Jackson, Kaden Smith, Keziah Joplin, Keathan Joplin Jackson, Jreson Joplin and Keagan Scales. Also surviving is a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, many others that she “adopted” as her own nieces and nephews and numerous friends. Homegoing services 12 noon October 24, 2020, at the Christ Temple Church in Williamson, W.Va., with Pastor Ronald Joplin and Elder Thomas Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, W.Va., with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family receives friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at the Christ Temple Church in Williamson, W.Va. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.hatfieldsfc.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky.
Latest News
- Man charged with attempted kidnapping at Chief Logan State Park
- Pike County grand jury recent indictments
- Police Roundup: Naugatuck man charged in stabbing
- Early voting begins in Mingo County on Oct. 21
- W.Va. treasurer candidates tout experience versus change
- Sammons, Smith face off in Mingo County Sheriff's race
- Spooky season arrives in Tug Valley
- 10th COVID-19 related death reported in Mingo County
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Local woman honored for work as COVID-19 nurse charged in shooting
- Trick-or-treat in Mingo County set for Oct. 31
- DANNY L. MORRIS JR.
- Police Roundup: Williamson PD arrest man on theft charges
- Man charged with attempted kidnapping at Chief Logan State Park
- Pike County grand jury recent indictments
- POLLY CAROLINE FRANCIS
- STEVEN RAY COPLEY
- Police Roundup: Naugatuck man charged in stabbing
- TAMIKA NIDESSA JOPLIN
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.