SUE ANN REZICH, 74, of Ragland, W.Va., widow of Joe Rezich, died May 17 at home. At her request, cremation was chosen with graveside service, 1 p.m. May 21, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 