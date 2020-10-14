Essential reporting in volatile times.

STEVEN RAY COPLEY, 49, of Williamson, W.Va., son of Parthenia Ellis Copley of Williamson, died Oct. 12 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. He had worked at Kmart and Walmart. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 16, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in the family cemetery, Big Splint Hollow, Williamson. Visitation 6 to 9 pm. Oct. 15 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com