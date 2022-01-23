STEPHEN MICHAEL COCHRAN, 67, of Belfry, Ky., husband of Irene Cochran, died Jan. 20 at home. He worked for Cochran Construction Company. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 24 at East Williamson Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation two hours before service. The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to alz.org. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.