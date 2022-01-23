Thank you for Reading.

STEPHEN MICHAEL COCHRAN, 67, of Belfry, Ky., husband of Irene Cochran, died Jan. 20 at home. He worked for Cochran Construction Company. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 24 at East Williamson Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation two hours before service. The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to alz.org. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.

