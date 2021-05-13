SOPHIA LYNN DIAMOND, 45 of Delbarton, W.Va., daughter of Louise Smith Diamond of Ragland, W.Va., died May 13. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 3 p.m. May 14 at Sardis Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial in White Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation at the church after noon May 14. Chafin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
