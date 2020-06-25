Essential reporting in volatile times.

SIDNEY GILMAN, 83, of Lenore, W.Va., widower of Dianna Gilman, died June 21 at his residence. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 25 at Parsley Bottom Freewill Baptist Church; burial at Ooten Cemetery. Visitation three hours prior to the service. Phelps and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 