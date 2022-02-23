Thank you for Reading.

SHIRLEY RUNYON OOTEN, 66, of Belo, W.Va., wife of Julian Ray Ooten, died Feb. 21 at Williamson Appalachian Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. Her family requests all attending wear a mask and social distance. Funeral service 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Duncan Fork House of Prayer. Burial in Runyon Cemetery, Belo, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is directing arrangements. www.chafinfuneralhome.com

