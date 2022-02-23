SHIRLEY RUNYON OOTEN, 66, of Belo, W.Va., wife of Julian Ray Ooten, died Feb. 21 at Williamson Appalachian Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. Her family requests all attending wear a mask and social distance. Funeral service 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Duncan Fork House of Prayer. Burial in Runyon Cemetery, Belo, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is directing arrangements. www.chafinfuneralhome.com
