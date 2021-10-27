SHIRLEY MAE RAMEY, 57, of Canada, Ky., wife of Eddie H. Ramey, died Oct. 23 at home. She was a nurse’s aide and worked at Dollar Store, Sidney, Ky. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Oct. 28 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Smith Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
