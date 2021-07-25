Thank you for Reading.

SHIRLEY BEATRICE NEWELL, 82, of Columbus, Ohio, widow of Marvin Newell, died July 22 in Mount Carmel St. Anne's Hospital, Westerville, Ohio. She worked in the Ohio State University food service department. Graveside service at 1 p.m. July 26 at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. 

