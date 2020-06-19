Essential reporting in volatile times.

SHIRLEY ANN BLANKENSHIP, 79, of Baisden, W.Va., died June 15 at Logan Regional Medical Center. Celebration of Life took place 1 p.m. June 18 at Mounts Funeral Home; burial at Hatfield Cemetery. Visitation was 6 to 9 p.m. June 17 at the funeral home.