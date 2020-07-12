Essential reporting in volatile times.

SHERRY GOBLE WILLIAMSON, of Floyd County, Ky., wife of Michael Williamson, died July 8. Funeral service 11 a.m. July 17 at Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church; burial at Williamson Family Cemetery. Visitation 6 p.m. July 15-16 at the church. www.rerogersfh.com