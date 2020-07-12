SHERRY GOBLE WILLIAMSON, of Floyd County, Ky., wife of Michael Williamson, died July 8. Funeral service 11 a.m. July 17 at Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church; burial at Williamson Family Cemetery. Visitation 6 p.m. July 15-16 at the church. www.rerogersfh.com
