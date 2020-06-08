Essential reporting in volatile times.

SHEILA HENRY GILLIAM, age 64, a lifelong resident of Forest Hills, Kentucky, has passed away after a long illness. Sheila was the daughter of the late Jimmy and Lola Mae Staton Henry of Forest Hills, Ky. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Angie Keesee. She is survived by her husband, Tad Gilliam; daughter, Staci Gilliam; son, Bobby Gilliam; and sister, Vickie Hadley, all of Forest Hills, and her sister, Denise Williams. Sheila worked at the First National Bank of South Williamson, Ky., as an aid at Varney Elementary and as an accountant at Electric Line Company. Sheila was a beautiful, loving person with a great sense of humor, who always had a smile. She will be greatly missed. The family is so grateful for all of the prayers from so many wonderful people. Thank you to her doctors and nurses who were so good to her. Thank you to our friends and neighbors in Forest Hills. Sheila and her family are so very lucky to have lived among you. There will be a celebration of her life Saturday, June 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry is serving the Gilliam family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the following organizations or one of your choice in Sheila's name. The American Lung Association - www.lung.org; ASPCA - www.aspca.org; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - www.stjude.org and Shriners Hospitals for Children - www.donate.lovetotherescue.org. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.