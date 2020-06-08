SHEILA HENRY GILLIAM, age 64, a lifelong resident of Forest Hills, Kentucky, has passed away after a long illness. Sheila was the daughter of the late Jimmy and Lola Mae Staton Henry of Forest Hills, Ky. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Angie Keesee. She is survived by her husband, Tad Gilliam; daughter, Staci Gilliam; son, Bobby Gilliam; and sister, Vickie Hadley, all of Forest Hills, and her sister, Denise Williams. Sheila worked at the First National Bank of South Williamson, Ky., as an aid at Varney Elementary and as an accountant at Electric Line Company. Sheila was a beautiful, loving person with a great sense of humor, who always had a smile. She will be greatly missed. The family is so grateful for all of the prayers from so many wonderful people. Thank you to her doctors and nurses who were so good to her. Thank you to our friends and neighbors in Forest Hills. Sheila and her family are so very lucky to have lived among you. There will be a celebration of her life Saturday, June 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel. R. E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry is serving the Gilliam family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the following organizations or one of your choice in Sheila's name. The American Lung Association - www.lung.org; ASPCA - www.aspca.org; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - www.stjude.org and Shriners Hospitals for Children - www.donate.lovetotherescue.org. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Latest News
- This week in history
- Mingo County sees seventh positive COVID-19 infection
- Health care employees test positive for COVID-19
- WHWC announces five employees test positive for COVID-19
- Committee purchases 'Welcome to Breeden' sign
- Tug Valley ARH Pediatrician tests positive for COVID-19
- Mingo County announces sixth confirmed case of COVID-19
- Authorities locate missing 13-year-old
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- WHWC announces five employees test positive for COVID-19
- Authorities locate missing 13-year-old
- Tug Valley ARH Pediatrician tests positive for COVID-19
- Police Roundup: Third suspect in Elm Street murder investigation arrested in Cabell County
- Mother says Mingo Central football staff didn't take proper care of her son after practice collapse
- Tug Valley Mining Institute awards annual $20,000 in scholarships
- 'Rockin' Rolls' first trip to Williamson a hit
- Mingo County announces sixth confirmed case of COVID-19
- Belfry field-turf project a full-go
- Cam Mining faces suit alleging worker suffered heat stroke due to front loader's overheating
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.