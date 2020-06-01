Essential reporting in volatile times.

SHEILA ANN HOLLIFIELD BREWER, 49, of Dwarf, Ky., widow of Albert Dale Brewer, died May 20 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 3, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in the Brewer Family Cemetery, Dwarf. Visitation after 6 p.m. June 1 and all day June 2 at the funeral home. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com