SHARON KAYE SMITH, 75, of Belfry, Ky., wife of Ireland Smith, died March 8 at Pikeville Medical Center. She was a teacher at Varney Elementary School. Funeral service 7 p.m. March 9 during the 6 to 9 p.m. visitation at Belfry United Methodist Church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.