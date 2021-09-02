Thank you for Reading.

SCOTTY MANNS, 62, of Delbarton, W.Va., father of Amber Jane Manns Lopata of New Port Richey, Fla., died Aug. 28. He was owner-operator of Special Forces Security/PI. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 1 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Estep Family Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation one hour before service. Masks and social distance are encouraged. www.rerogersfh.com

