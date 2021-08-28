SCOTTIE MITCHELL STANLEY, 49, of Mooresburg, Tenn., formerly of Pond Creek, Ky., son of Christine Morris Cunningham of Mooresburg and Emory “Bo” Stanley of Williamson, died Aug. 25. He had been a maintenance employee in the coal mining industry. Funeral service took place at 1 p.m. Aug. 28, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Morris Cemetery. Visitation was from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 27 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.