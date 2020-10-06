SCOTT DANIEL THACKER, 49, of Sidney, Ky., son of Danny and Phyllis Robinette Thacker of Sidney, died Oct. 4. He was a disabled factory worker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 9, Canada Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Smith Cemetery, Sidney. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.
