SARAH MARGARET MOLLETTE, 80, of Paintsville, Ky., mother of Jason and James Mollette and Vivian Dale, all of Paintsville, and Robin Fairchild of Flat Gap, Ky., died May 10 in PBH. Graveside service 11 a.m. May 14, Fairchild Cemetery, Flat Gap, Ky. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.