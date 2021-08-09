SANFORD J. “SAM” BREWER, 76, of Hatfield, Ky., formerly of Marrowbone Creek at Kermit, W.Va., died Aug. 4 at home. He retired from the West Virginia Department of Highways. Funeral services at 1 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Lighthouse Community Church, East Kermit, W.Va. Burial will follow at the A.W. Brewer Cemetery, Kermit, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 pm. Aug. 7 at Warfield Chapel of the Callaham Funeral Home in Warfield, Ky. Masks are strongly encouraged for all in attendance.
