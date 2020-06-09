Essential reporting in volatile times.

SANDRA BLEVINS JARRELL, 64, of Williamson, W.Va., mother of Kevin Blevins of Pikeville, Ky., and Tommy Burton of Tennessee, died June 7 in Pikeville Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 10, Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Gilman Cemetery, Elk Creek, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 9 at the funeral home. 