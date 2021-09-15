SALLY J. BLACKBURN, 92, of Williamson, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Born May 28, 1929, at Sharondale, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Virgl and Winnie Smith Roberts. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, G.R. Blackburn, sister, Gertrude Collins, and brothers, Curtis Roberts and Tommy Roberts. Sally was a homemaker and formerly worked as a secretary for Louie Olive at State Farm Insurance. When her health allowed, she attended the East Williamson Baptist Church. Survivors include her sons, Ronnie (Nina) Blackburn and David Blackburn; a brother, Jay Roberts; sister-in-law, Joyce Beal; brother-in-law, Pete Collins; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, Ky., with Rev. Dale Carey officiating. Burial in the Mountain View Memory Gardens at Huddy, Ky., with Chad Blackburn, Jeremy Laughlin, John Fraley, Gary Connolly, Paul Connolly and Jimmy Webb serving as pallbearers. Family visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon Thursday. Friends call from noon until the time of service. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.hatfieldsfc.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hatfield Funeral Chapel of Toler, Ky.
