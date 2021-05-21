Thank you for Reading.

RUTH ANN GOLLIHUE, 71, of Williamson, W.Va., mother of Christopher Glen Gollihue of Williamson, died May 18 in South Williamson, Ky. She had worked at One-Hour Dry Cleaners, Williamson. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. May 22 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial follows in Evans Cemetery, Laurel Creek, W.Va. www.rerogersfh.com.

