RUTH ANN GOLLIHUE, 71, of Williamson, W.Va., mother of Christopher Glen Gollihue of Williamson, died May 18 in South Williamson, Ky. She had worked at One-Hour Dry Cleaners, Williamson. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. May 22 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial follows in Evans Cemetery, Laurel Creek, W.Va. www.rerogersfh.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.