RUSH FARLEY ADKINS, 88, of Rock Hill, S.C., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, August 6, 2021. Funeral services at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Grace Gospel Church on Adams Avenue in Huntington, with Pastor Keith Wiebe Sr., officiating, assisted by Keith Wiebe Jr. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation at 1 p.m. Saturday at Grace Gospel Church. Rush was born May 13, 1933, in Delbarton, W.Va., a son of the late Savage and Pearl R. Adkins. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ethel M. Adkins; daughters, Beverly (Jim) Spielberger of Berea, Ohio, Dawn (Gary) Slavens of Rock Hill, S.C.; sons, Keith Adkins of Tucson, Ariz., Steve (Carol) Adkins of Greer, S.C.; grandchildren, Rachel Britton, Samuel Slavens, Hannah Adkins, Moriah Fox, John Slavens; and great-grandchildren, Reese Britton and Harper Britton. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Gospel Church. Wallace Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
