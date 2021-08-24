RUBY SIMPKINS SLONE, 83, of Hardy, Ky., wife of Joseph Slone, died Aug. 22 at home. She was a registered nurse and owner of ProCare CNA Technical Schools. Funeral service at noon Aug. 26 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Simpkins Family Cemetery, Naugatuck, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 25 at the funeral home. Masks and social distance are requested. If you have any symptoms of COVID, the family appreciates you refraining from attendance. www.hatfieldf.com.
