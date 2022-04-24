Thank you for Reading.

RONALD PERRY, 65, of Turkey Creek, Ky., husband of Gladys Francis Perry, died April 19 at home. Funeral service at 11 a.m. April 22 at Turkey Creek Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial in the family cemetery. Visitation after 6 p.m. April 21 at church. Arrangements are directed by R.R. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.



