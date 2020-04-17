RONALD LEE HALL, 75, of Wayne, W.Va., formerly of Paintsville, Ky., husband of Lois Jean Adams Hall, died April 16 in Huntington, W.Va. He was a cable technician for Bell Atlantic. No services are scheduled. Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
- ARH Confirms First COVID-19-related Patient Death at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center
- Missing man found alive in closed Mingo County mine
- Mingo woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing father and setting his house on fire
- Missing Mingo County man found alive
- Mingo County reports second case of COVID-19
- Mingo County man 1 of 2 new COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia
- Mingo County reports first COVID-19 related death
- State Rep. Chris Harris: General Assembly takes historic action to approve state's budget
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Mingo woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing father and setting his house on fire
- Police roundup: Kermit woman arrested in connection with January armed robbery
- Pike County man dies from COVID-19 complications
- Missing Mingo County man found alive
- Local daycares designated as critical care sites
- Missing man found alive in closed Mingo County mine
- Logan County 25-year-old becomes state’s sixth COVID-19 fatality
- Mingo County nurse recognized for work in NYC during COVID-19 pandemic
- Mingo County reports first COVID-19 related death
- Mingo Health Department confirms elderly patient as county's first COVID-19 case
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.