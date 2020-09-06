Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

ROLAND GETHER TAYLOR, 83, of McVeigh, Ky., husband of Diana Taylor, died Sept. 4 at his residence. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 6 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home; burial at Gether Taylor Cemetery. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Sept. 5 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com