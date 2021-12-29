Thank you for Reading.

ROGER LIGHT, 74 of Taylorville, W.Va., husband of Sue Burke Light, died Dec. 27 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He owned Christy Lynn Transport.  In honoring his request, cremation will take place.  Memorial service and celebration of life from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 30 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. 

Tags

Recommended for you