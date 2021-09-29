Thank you for Reading.

RODNEY JUSTICE, 56, of Hardy, Ky., father of Stephen Justice of Hardy and Paula Chapman of Canada, Ky., died Sept. 25 in the UK Good Samaritan Hospital. He was a former coal miner. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Justice Family Cemetery, Hardy, Ky. Visitation two hours before service. www.hatfieldsfc.com. Please follow social distancing and wear a face covering. 

