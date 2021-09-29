RODNEY JUSTICE, 56, of Hardy, Ky., father of Stephen Justice of Hardy and Paula Chapman of Canada, Ky., died Sept. 25 in the UK Good Samaritan Hospital. He was a former coal miner. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Justice Family Cemetery, Hardy, Ky. Visitation two hours before service. www.hatfieldsfc.com. Please follow social distancing and wear a face covering.
